Biden for President ​announces Nevada AAPI Leadership Council

Las Vegas, Nevada — ​Biden for President ​announced on Friday, January 31 its ​Nevada Asian American and Pacific Islander (​AAPI) Leadership Council​, which will focus on mobilizing and engaging Nevada’s growing AAPI community on behalf of Joe Biden ahead of the February 22 caucus.

Ash Mirchandani, a Las Vegas business and community leader, will chair the group, and Doris Bauer, a board member of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA), will be vice chair.

“This council is a testament to the energy and support that the AAPI community has for Joe Biden. With only a short time left before the Nevada caucus, this council will be charged with convincing even more members of our community to join Team Joe. We will be phone banking, knocking doors, hosting community events, and most importantly, making the case for why Joe Biden is the best candidate to expand access to health care, improve our standing in the world, and ensure America’s long-term, equitable economic success,” said ​Mirchandani, managing principal of Kaizen Strategies​.

“With only a few weeks before the Nevada caucus, I am excited to take the next step to ensure my community turns out for Joe Biden. Filipinos are one of the fastest-growing communities in Nevada, and we will be decisive in determining our Democratic nominee nationwide,” ​ ​said Bauer. “As we approach the final stretch, I, alongside the leadership council, will continue to explain to my community why Joe Biden is the best candidate to go up against Donald Trump and deliver on the issues impacting our community.”

The ​Biden for President ​Nevada AAPI Leadership Council includes:

Ash Mirchandani, Business and Community Leader, ​Biden for President​ Nevada AAPI Leadership Council, Chair

Doris Bauer, Board Member of National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA), ​Biden for President​ Nevada AAPI Leadership Council, Vice Chair

Kate Torres Recto, President, Philippine Chamber of Commerce of Southern Nevada

Mahendra Mehta, President, Friends of India Las Vegas

Sharaf Haseebullah, Founder, Masjid Ibrahim

Ramesh Piplani, Former President, Hindu Temple of Las Vegas

Dr. Rachekonda Prabhu, Physician

Gopal Patel, Small Business Owner, India Market

Dr. Zia Khan, Director, Southern Hills Hospital

Hanadi Nadeem, Former President, Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America

Raja Majid, Small Business Owner, Shiraz Restaurant

Rahul Sodhi, Lawyer

Balvir Raja Sodhi, Small Business Owner

Prymas Vaz, AAPI Small Business Owner

Muhammad Quddus, Economist, State of Nevada

Sanje Sedera, Founder, Clark County AAPI Democratic Caucus

Randal Okamura, Member, Clark County AAPI Democratic Caucus

Arun Gupta, Attorney, Gupta Law Firm

Man Li, AAPI Small Business Owner

Loni Andal, Board Member of National Federation of Filipino American Associations

(NaFFAA)

(NaFFAA) Michelle Chen, Partner, Chen Accounting Group

The ​Biden for President N​evada AAPI Leadership Council is slated to host both a ​mock caucus training and ​Chai and Chat​ with U.S. Congressman Ami Bera on Monday, February 3.

Earlier this month, the AAPI Victory Fund, ​an organization focused on mobilizing Asian American and Pacific Island voters, endorsed ​Biden for President​. ​

Biden for President​ has announced more than 1,100 endorsements from national, state and local leaders, including current and former U.S. senators and representatives, governors, state elected officials, and community leaders.