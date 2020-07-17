Clark County reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

CLARK County on Thursday, July 16 reached a new record for additional coronavirus cases within a 24-hour period as 1,315 cases were announced.

Thursday marked the highest one day uptick in reported COVID-19 cases since March, the Southern Nevada Health District said.

The county has 26,926 total cases, and 507 deaths as five new fatalities were reported.

Meanwhile, 2,383 individuals are now hospitalized.

The county has seen 6,077 cases in the last seven days.

Statewide, 1,447 cases have been added as of Thursday, raising the total to 31,915 and the death toll to 626.

The rise in cases comes despite a statewide mandate requiring face coverings and a stall in reopenings. Last week, Gov. Steve Sisolak instructed certain bars that do not serve food to shut their doors in Clark and Washoe counties.