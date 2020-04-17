Cox awards $35,000 in diversity scholarships to 10 graduating seniors

Cox Las Vegas has distributed $35,000 in diversity scholarships to 10 college-bound, high school seniors as part of its annual Cox Diversity Scholarship program in partnership with the Public Education Foundation and Southern Nevada-based diverse organizations.

Since 2014, Cox has presented $245,000 in Cox Diversity Scholarships to graduating seniors in Clark County, including $3,500 each to the following 2020 scholarship recipients:

• Oluwatosin Diyan, College of Southern NV High School East Campus

Cox and Urban Chamber of Commerce Diversity Scholarship

• Alexa Fouts-Fahd, Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts

Cox and Girls on the Run Diversity Scholarship

• Jose Guerrero, Spring Valley High School

Cox and Chicanos Por La Causa Diversity Scholarship

• Nicola Lai, West Career & Technical Academy (WCTA)

Cox and OCA Diversity Scholarship

• Christian Lainez-Artiga, East Career and Technical Academy (ECTA)

Cox and Nevada Hispanic Business Group Diversity Scholarship

• Caitleen Navarro, Southwest Career & Technical Academy (SWCTA)

Cox and Asian Community Development Council Diversity Scholarship

• Dylan Phung, Coronado High School

Cox and The LGBTQ Center of Southern NV Diversity Scholarship

• Celeste Taylor, College of Southern NV High School East Campus

Cox and Lambda Business Association Diversity Scholarship

• Camille Thevenot, Las Vegas Academy of the Arts (LVA)

Cox and Junior League of Las Vegas Diversity Scholarship

• Alisha Williams, Cimarron-Memorial High School

Cox and Las Vegas Urban League Diversity Scholarship

“Our partnerships with nonprofit diverse organizations enable us to create moments of true human connection, said Michael F. Bolognini, Cox Las Vegas vice president and market leader. “These relationships are a natural extension of our world-class network, which enable us to make connections to home, work, school, services, friends and family.”

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through broadband applications and services. The largest private telecom company in America, we proudly serve six million homes and businesses across 18 states. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities and the characteristics that makes each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.