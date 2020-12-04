Cox Innovation Lab opens at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada

Las Vegas — November 30, 2020 – Girl Scouts in Southern Nevada have a new resource for digital learning and reaching out to their cookie customers thanks to the new Cox Innovation Lab at Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada, 241 E. Harris Ave., in Las Vegas.

Created through a donation from Cox Communications, the lab is valued at more than $5,000 and includes a podcast studio and four computer workstations, each equipped with software and 3D printer plus Wi-Fi and internet services provided by Cox.

“Cox Communications is an invaluable partner to Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada,” said Kimberly Trueba, Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada CEO. “Through their generous donation, the Cox Innovation Lab will provide hands-on learning that will allow Girl Scouts to become the STEAM leaders of tomorrow.”

“Cox is a company that values diversity and that includes women,” said Cox Director of Public Affairs Stephanie Stallworth. “This lab provides the young leaders involved in Girl Scouts with tools to expand their digital skills and open doors to new opportunities.”

The company has also donated and installed Cox Innovation Labs at seven Boys & Girls Clubs in Southern Nevada, as well as Cox Technology Centers at The Shade Tree and The Salvation Army.

“Cox Innovation Labs provide new and innovative technology and support to help bridge the digital divide that exists for many young people in Southern Nevada,” said Cox Las Vegas VP and Market Leader Michael F. Bolognini. “They are a resource to expand one’s interest in science, technology, engineering and math while providing those without a computer or internet access a way to get connected and manage through today’s distance learning.”