Dinosaurs & roses launches ‘Stay-at-Home’ t-shirt campaign to raise fund for community affected by COVID-19

BEGINNING April, Las Vegas-based non-profit and thrift store, Dinosaurs & roses, launched a new campaign to help raise much needed funds for the Souther Nevada community affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the thrift shop, located at 5220 West Carleston Boulevard, was shut down under state-mandated social distancing guidelines, the staff at Dinosaurs & Roses are currently unable to assist people who rely on donations from clothing to home and school supplies.

IN an effort to continue its mission of helping the community, the organization is asking the public to donate $20 in exchange for a specially-designed “Stay Home for Nevada” t-shirt. The shirts are being produced by one person in a safe environment.

Proceeds from the campaign will aid clients referred by the following agencies:

– Las Vegas Recovery Center

– Department of Welfare

– Help of Souther Nevada

– East Valley Family Services

– Care of Souther Nevada

– Boys Town

– Rape Crisis Center

– NV 211

Ever since Dinosaurs & Roses opened its doors in 2010, the thrift store carries a wide range of brand new and gently used items donated by the community and major corporations. Every Monday and Tuesday, the store opened for low-income families and those in need due to crisis. These families may shop for what they need, with dignity, for free.

In addition to its community outreach programs, Dinosaurs & Roses also supports a scholarship program which has raised over $4 million to send students to private institutions through special programs.

Dinosaurs & Roses is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated to community outreach. Please visit dinosaursandroses.org to find our more about the impact of its work across Southern Nevada. You may also call them at (702) 277-3752.

We are all in this together. Stay home for Nevada and America!