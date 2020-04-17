Hearts Alive Village becomes disaster food distribution center

LAS VEGAS — Hearts Alive Village has expanded their Kendall’s Kupboard pet food bank to become the Disaster Distribution Center for the state of Nevada, thanks to food donations from GreaterGood.org and a grant for space and equipment from the Dave and Cheryl Duffield Foundation.

This local distribution of pet food is part of a multi-million dollar nationwide donation effort that GreaterGood.org is executing to help pet communities across the United States impacted most by the coronavirus outbreak. “The COVID-19 pandemic is creating an unprecedented animal sheltering crisis, while also affecting pet parents,” said Liz Baker, CEO for GreaterGood.org.

Pictographics, a local business that has supported Hearts Alive Village since the beginning donated space for storage until the rescue can take possession of a warehouse currently in negotiation. On April 8th, the first delivery arrived with 19 pallets (approximately 37,000 lbs.) of food. Local nonprofits, including Street Dogz, Homeward Bound, Animal Network, and Animal Help Alliance, have already received approximately 10,000 lbs. of food and more are being contacted now to assess their needs.

“We thank The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation for recognizing the long term need in our community and helping to fund such an important program for the next year.” said Christy Stevens, Executive Director of Hearts Alive Village. “At a time when many families are financially insecure, this distribution center will help ensure no animal is surrendered due to a lack of food during these difficult months,” shared Sara and Claire.

Individuals can enroll to receive pet food through at www.HeartsAliveVillage.org. An appointment will be scheduled and “drive thru” distribution will protect staff, volunteers, and recipients. The website will include information for those who also want to support the program with food or monetary donation.

Hearts Alive Village is a non-profit 501(c)(3) located in the heart of Las Vegas, Nevada, founded in 2013 out of an intense need to help save dogs and cats that were losing their lives in an overcrowded shelter system. We provide medical treatment, a safe and comfortable place to heal, and adoption services with a passion for senior pet placement at two centrally located facilities. Our mission is to secure loving and stable homes for dogs and cats at risk of being lost in the shelter system. For more information, to make a donation, adopt, or volunteer, please call 702-595-0644, or visit HeartsAliveVillage.org. Follow us on Instagram @heartsaliveanimalrescue and Facebook at Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas.

The Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation is a private charitable foundation based in Incline Village, Nevada. The Duffields are the founders of Maddie’s Fund, a leading animal welfare foundation dedicated to revolutionizing the status and well-being of companion animals. The Duffields are long-time benefactors of companion animal causes, education initiatives, and veteran programs. They thoughtfully honor the spirit of their dog Maddie in their philanthropy pursuits to thank her for her love and companionship.

GreaterGood.org is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that works to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Over the last 12 years, GreaterGood.org has given over $250 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 3,000 charitable partners worldwide. To learn more, visit GreaterGood.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.