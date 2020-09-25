Las Vegas Fil-Am community comes together for COVID-19 relief efforts

by Gloria T. Caoile

With countless local families and individuals suffering due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis, community members put together a day of action.

Dr. Noel R. Fajardo of Las Vegas Gastroenterology teamed up with area church groups and Filipino American organizations to orchestrate a large distribution of food bags to people in need. The goal was to fight food insecurity as well as promote further engagement and action.

“There are many people who could use a helping hand, and so we came together in the spirit of bayanihan, one of our most important Filipino values,” Dr. Fajardo said. “Moving forward, we hope the momentum will inspire and motivate many in our community to be active and participate during the November elections.”

400 families were able to receive the food bags across the Las Vegas area.

“Thanks to Dr. Fajardo’s generous donation, churches and Fil-Am groups were able to distribute 400 of these very special food bags,” expressed Bernie Bernito, a respected community leader. “Each one was filled with a 25-lb sack of rice, an assortment of canned goods, packs of rice noodles, and masks. For recipients, the bags offer some relief in these unpredictable and challenging times.”

“We are all being tested right now, but we are not alone,” said Rozita V. Lee, executive pastor at Seek Jesus First Ministries. “Our community is blessed to have so many members who are working to help others.”

As Election Day draws closer, Dr. Fajardo is hopeful that the community will again show its strength and support for one another. “We, as a community, have unique needs,” he said. “We need to be heard as loudly as we can.”