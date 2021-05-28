LV nurses honored during Asian Pacific American History Month

WRAPPING up Asian Pacific American History Month with a bang, the National Federation of Filipino American Association-Nevada (NaFFAA-NV) joined forces with Bamboo Bridges and SEIU Local 1107 to honor our local nurses this National Nurses Month.

Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada’s 1st congressional district attended and gave kudos to these community heroes. She also announced her co-sponsorship of several bills that benefit and support nurses’ well-being. Special District Representatives from Senators Catherine Cortez-Masto and Jacky Rosen, Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, and Governor Sisolak were all on hand to award our nurses Certificates of Gratitude for their Exemplary Services to the Community. ttorney General Aaron Ford called in his very special message of thanks.

Appropriately themed, “Nurses Wear Many Hats,” the event was held at Queensbridge on Saturday, May 22, and was well attended by nurses who are practicing at different hospitals in the area.

Community members came to show their respect and support for our nurses and the extraordinary sacrifices they have made throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The room was filled with so much joy and gratitude from our nurses.

“This Historic event, is a once in a lifetime experience for me as I witnessed the love, appreciation, and respect for us nurses. PNANV’s awards and commendations on its 29th year are true testaments to the selfless dedication, compassionate care, resilience, and empathy that our members and board of directors exude. I am overjoyed and all the more inspired to lead this organization serving as a catalyst for health care system changes that address socio-economic disparities,” expressed by Elizabeth de Leon-Gamboa, President, PNA-NV.

“Unequivocally, based on the program we witnessed and the surprises of our hosts, there is a general feeling of a deep seated sincerity and appreciation for us nurses, for work we do and our value to the community,” genuinely expressed by nurse Amelia Abello. “I never expected a this phenomenal event,” added Michael Collins, also a nurse.

Retired nurse and longtime community activist Minda Banaria chimed in with her wonderful comment: “Nurses are heroes. They worked above and beyond call of duty during the pandemic. Their tender loving care comforts patients and it starts their healing process.”

“It’s fitting that one of our first in-person events since the start of the pandemic paid tribute to our nurses,” said Grace Vergara-Mactal, executive director of SEIU Local 1107.

“The past year has been full of challenges for everyone, and they have gone above and beyond the call of duty to protect the community,” added Minddie Lloyd, president of Bamboo Bridges.

“It was extremely important to us all to show our gratitude to our nurses both in words and in deeds,” emphasized Cynthia Deriquito, Chair, NaFFAA-NV.