Meals, masks, and shields for front-liners program offers support to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center staff

Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center is the latest local hospital to benefit from the Bayanihan Project’s Meals, Masks, and Shields for Front-liners Program. As part of an ongoing effort to support our local medical workers, the Bayanihan Project delivered lunches and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the brave nurses and doctors fighting against COVID-19. The distribution took place on Monday, April 20.

Project volunteers Luz S. Micabalo, Gloria T. Caoile, Minda and Frank Banaria, Dr. Rhigel “Jaei” Tan, Cesar Almase, Cynthia Deriquito, Leo and Amie Belmonte were all on hand to facilitate the drop-off. Practicing social distancing, our volunteers met with Beverly Shahan, hospital director of the donation’s center, to distribute meals and face shields designed by Dr. Tan. These donations were met with huge smiles and a lot of gratitude!

Hospitals have been taxed during the COVID-19 crisis, and the Meals, Masks, and Shields for Front-liners Program has been working with local hospitals to determine their needs. It is our goal to support them as their staff fight so selflessly for our community. Our meals help boost morale, while surgical masks and shields address the PPE shortage many hospitals are facing.

The Meals, Masks, and Shields for Front-liners Program under the Bayanihan Project provides much-needed assistance to the heroic front-liners who are risking their lives to fight COVID-19. To date, hundreds of meals, masks, and shields have been distributed by volunteers to medical workers at several hospitals. More distributions are planned with the help of our generous supporters.

Donations may be sent to:

NaFFAA-NV (Bayanihan)

P.O. Box 60961,

Las Vegas, NV 89160

MEMO: Meals, Masks, and Shields