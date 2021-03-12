NaFFAA-NV honors 16 Filipina achievers for outstanding social, economic, cultural and civic engagement

by Gloria T. Caoile

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the National Federation of Filipino American Associations—Nevada (NaFFAA-NV) has honored 16 outstanding women for achievements in five fields. The honorees were selected by the awards committee, and then recognized during a Zoom event on Monday, March 8.

Friends, family, and other members of the community joined the virtual ceremony, where they got to hear the women share lessons they have learned and participate in a Q&A session.

“We were delighted to honor this incredible group of Filipino Women Achievers of NV and pay tribute to their accomplishments and contributions,” said Cynthia Deriquito, chair of NaFFAA-NV.

“Women’s History Month is about acknowledging the women who have shaped American history, and these women are all positive forces in their own right,” she continued.

This year’s honorees received recognition for making their mark in the following fields: community;education; health care; business; and philanthropy. The women recognized are:

Community: Judge Cheryl B. Moss; Josie Harrison; Margie Gonzales; Florence Remulla

Education: Doris Bauer; Katrina Hernandez; Leslie Tiratira

Health Care: Dr. Teresita Melocoton; Dorothy Domingo; Joy Guideng

Business: Edna White; Magnolia Magat; Jackie Lim

Philanthropy: Minda Banaria; Luz S. Micabalo; Minddie Lloyd

“Our honorees work in different fields and come from different walks of life, but what they all have in common is that they are working to uplift our community. We are so proud of these Filipino Women Achievers of NV, and it was a privilege to hear from them all in one event,” echoed the Awards Committee in unison.