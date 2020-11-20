Nevada could face new COVID-19 restrictions

NEVADA could soon see new measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Wednesday, November 18.

This comes as the Silver State hit 127,875 cumulative positive cases and 1,288 more patients hospitalized, surpassing records set back in July.

“My administration is exploring all mitigation options available to get this under control, while walking a tightrope to balance public health and economic impacts,” Sisolak told reporters.

Of the state’s total cases, 100,552 positive infections and 1,647 deaths are from Clark County alone. (The state’s death toll is 1,953).

The testing positivity rate remains at 15.6%.

On Tuesday, November 10, Sisolak urged residents to limit nonessential activities for the next two weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state.

Dubbed “Stay at Home 2.0,” Nevadans are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, only leaving their homes when necessary, and to limit exposure to individuals outside of their households.

If the directive is not followed, Sisolak said the state will be forced to implement stricter measures.

At the beginning of the pandemic, nonessential businesses were closed to slow the spread and slowly began to open in the summer.

The governor said that tourists can continue to come into the state, but must follow protocols like wearing a mask and social distancing. He encouraged airports to ramp up their enforcement of mask wearing.

“They certainly should come because those are protecting our jobs. But when they come here and they’re staying in one of our properties, they need to be wearing a mask,” Sisolak said. “Wear a mask. That’s what I’m asking for. I’m not implementing any new restrictions right now. I’m encouraging them to come. I’m encouraging them to please, please, follow the rules.”

Sisolak announced that he tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday, November 13, and has been isolating since. On Monday, in a press release, he said he “continues to be in good spirits and has only experienced mild head congestion.”