Nevada Dems unveil Tagalog voter protection hotline

FILIPINO American voters in Nevada who need in-language support before they cast their ballots can now call a Tagalog voter protection hotline.

This new resource announced on Monday, October 5 is the latest effort from the Nevada State Democratic Party to reach and engage with the Fil-Am community, which makes up the largest Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) group in the Silver State.

“It’s critical that we earn the support of Fil-Am voters, who make up the fastest-growing group in Nevada’s AAPI community. Nevada Democrats have long prioritized reaching AAPI voters and have provided election materials and training sessions in Tagalog in the past,” Nevada Biden for President spokesperson Stefanie Lao told the Asian Journal in an email.

By calling the hotline at 888-525-VOTE (8683), Fil-Am voters can be connected to a volunteer in English or Tagalog to ask questions about how to register to vote before the deadline, locating a polling place, or where to drop off their vote-by-mail ballot.

“With the stakes so high this election, the Coordinated Campaign believes launching a voter protection hotline in Tagalog is a great way to continue helping voters navigate changes in voting procedures and to make voting as accessible as possible to the Fil-Am community,” Lao added.

The deadline for voter registration by mail or in person was on October 6, but registering online is October 29. Same-day registration is available on Election Day, and registrants must show a valid Nevada driver’s license.

“Voters can also receive support for any voting-related issues they may experience.

Volunteers are trained to answer these frequently asked questions in Tagalog,” Lao said, for those who may encounter any issues when voting in person or need assistance getting to the nearest polling location.

Leading up to the November 3 general election, all active registered voters in Nevada will automatically be sent a vote by mail ballot to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Early voting in the state runs from October 17-30. In Clark County, there will be 35 early voting sites during this period, and over 100 vote centers on Election Day, according to the county’s Election Department. Voters can also mail their ballots through the U.S. Postal Service or drop them off at certain designated locations.

In addition to the hotline, the state Democratic Party has a website NevadaVotesEarly.com (English) with other resources, such as information about candidates on the ballot.

The party also recently launched its fourth voter activation center in Henderson where voters can pick up in-language campaign materials and voting literature. Other centers are in East Las Vegas, the Historic Westside of Las Vegas, and Reno.

