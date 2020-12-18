Nevada extends ‘statewide pause’ until January 15

NEVADA will continue to see restrictions until January 15, 2021 in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Steve Sisolak said this week.

Sisolak said the “statewide pause” will be extended for the next month into the new year to manage the surge of cases in the Silver State.

“I know the mitigation restrictions in place under the current ‘Pause’ are devastating to many Nevadans who just want to go back to ‘normal.’ Who are worried about their jobs, their businesses, keeping their homes, and getting their kids back to school,” Sisolak said during a press conference on Sunday, Dec. 13. “But as I’ve said for 9 months now – we must do what we can to protect the health & safety of the public. That remains more important than ever as we experience these record numbers.”

Under the pause, which was first introduced in November, private gatherings are limited to 10 people or fewer from no more than two households, while public gatherings are capped at 50 individuals or 25% capacity, whichever is less.

Meanwhile, restaurants offering indoor and outdoor dining, gaming establishments, libraries, zoos, museums, arcades, activity centers and amusement parks must adhere to a 25% occupancy limit.

Further on Sunday, Sisolak said that a new eviction moratorium would be in place until March. The moratorium, which took effect on December 15, would “ensure Nevadans can say in their homes during this critical stage.”

However, it does not relieve renters from paying rent in the future nor does it prohibit certain evictions, such as those based on breaches of a lease for unlawful activity or nuisance, Sisolak clarified.

“The State has already created and provided lease addendums where landlords and tenants can work on repayment solutions together,” he said.

“With the extension of this pause, the evictions moratorium, the cooperation of Nevadans and a vaccine on the horizon, I am hopeful we can continue to stand together in this fight against the virus,” the governor said. “We are fighting the virus, we cannot fight one another.”

On Wednesday, December 16, the state reported a record-high of 57 new COVID-19 related deaths, with 43 in Clark County alone. According to Nevada Health Response, the 14-day average is 22 deaths per day.

As of this writing, Nevada has recorded 196,379 cases and 2,673 deaths. Clark County alone has reported 148,411 positive cases and 2,094 fatalities.