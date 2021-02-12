Nevada Health Link opens special enrollment period in response to Biden’s executive order, amid ongoing COVID-19 emergency

Carson City, Nev. – The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), the state agency that connects Nevadans to qualified health plans compliant with the Affordable Care Act (ACA) through the online State Based Exchange (SBE) known as Nevada Health Link, announces a 90-day Special Enrollment Period (SEP) for uninsured Nevadans, starting February 15 through May 15, 2021. The SEP is in accordance with the Executive Order issued by President Biden last month, in response to the ongoing national emergency presented by COVID-19.

“The Exchange is excited to announce our participation in the upcoming Special Enrollment Period, giving uninsured Nevadans another opportunity to purchase affordable health insurance, especially as we continue to face unprecedented challenges during the ongoing pandemic,”said Heather Korbulic, executive director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “The SEP begins exactly one month after the closure of our traditional Open Enrollment Period for 2021 health insurance coverage, in which we connected nearly 82,000 Nevadans to comprehensive and quality health coverage through Nevada Health Link. As soon as Nevada learned of the news from the federal government, we took immediate action to plan and collaborate with our vendor, other State Based Exchanges, on-exchange insurance carriers and the statewide network of 750-plus brokers and navigators to implement a seamless, streamlined process for Nevadans looking to get connected during this unique enrollment period. Pandemic or no pandemic, no Nevadan should ever be without health insurance.”

Uninsured Nevadans will have 90 days – Feb. 15 through 11:59 p.m. on May 15 – to submit an application for health insurance on Nevada Health Link. This SEP is available for any Nevadan who missed the Open Enrollment Period and is uninsured; please note existing enrollees will NOT have the opportunity to shop and change their current plan.

The Exchange is the only place Nevadans can qualify for subsidies to help offset the cost of insurance premiums. Four out of five Nevadans who purchase a plan through Nevada Health Link qualify for financial assistance (tax credits). All plans offered through the Exchange cover the ACA’s ten essential health benefits, such as pre- existing conditions and all COVID-19-related diagnosis and treatment. Consumers can choose from up to 50 plans from five carriers, including Health Plan of Nevada (HPN), SilverSummit (Ambetter), Anthem HMO Co, Friday Health Plans and SelectHealth. Nevada Health Link also offers up to 27 dental plans from six dental carriers and has recently partnered with VSP to offer vision plans.

Exchange plans are ideal for those who do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but still need financial assistance; those who do not have employee-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.

For more information, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927; TTY: 711. Methods to enroll in health insurance include virtual and contactless assistance in various languages, including Spanish, Tagalog and Mandarin, via telephone and online, or in-person, for those who prefer it. The Call Center is open 9am to 5pm PST, Monday through Friday, unless it is an observed holiday. The Exchange recommends working with a certified broker or navigator to enroll in the SEP.

About Nevada Health Link

Nevada Health Link is the online insurance marketplace operated by the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange), which was established per Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) in 2011 by the State of Nevada and began operations in 2013 on the belief that all Nevadans deserve access to health insurance. In 2019, the Exchange transitioned away from the federal marketplace, HealthCare.gov and became a fully operational State Based Exchange (SBE), in time for its seventh Open Enrollment Period (OEP). Nevada Health Link connects eligible Nevada residents to budget-appropriate health and dental coverage and is the only place where qualifying consumers can receive federal tax credits to help cover premium costs. Nevada Health Link always encourages consumers to use the free assistance of a licensed enrollment professional by calling 1-800-547-2927 or by visiting NevadaHealthLink.com.