Nevada residents over 65 can soon receive COVID-19 vaccine

NEVADA residents over the age of 65 will be eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at retail pharmacies starting next week.

Governor Steve Sisolak announced on Wednesday, February 17 that the expansion to get more Nevadans vaccinated comes under the Biden administration’s program with pharmacy partners.

“We know that COVID-19 continues to impact older Nevadans at higher rates, and I’m pleased to announce that beginning next week, more of these Nevadans will be eligible for the vaccines,” Sisolak said.

Though some counties have begun to administer vaccines to the older population, the partnership will allow the expansion in the state’s 17 counties, including larger ones like Clark County.

The governor, however, cautioned that due to “limited allocations” and the shipments of vaccine, only the pharmacy partners enrolled in the federal program will be offering the vaccines.

“Unless your county has already begun vaccinating those 65 and older in the community, these pharmacy partners will begin to schedule these appointments next week after shipments of the COVID vaccine are received,” he said.

The state’s vaccine rollout had previously applied to frontline workers and those over the age of 70.

Appointments can be made at nvcovidfighter.org or by calling (800) 401-0946.

“We continue to ask Nevadans to be patient as we await increased allocations from the federal government,” Sisolak said.

The governor on Wednesday also provided updates on the state’s schools and high school sports.

His office released a new emergency directive and related guidance that will provide “county school districts the flexibility to help bring more students back in the classroom safely,” he said.

Full contact sports in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association schools had been prohibited since the beginning of the pandemic, but they were given the greenlight to resume practices and games on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the state began to roll back on some pandemic-related restrictions on business operations and certain public gatherings.

Places of worship, gyms and fitness studios, gaming floors, and other entertainment activities are allowed to increase capacity to 35%.

Reservations at restaurants are no longer required and diners per table has been increased from four to six.

Libraries, museums, art galleries, and aquariums are allowed to operate with 50% capacity.

Meanwhile, public gatherings and events can go up to 100 individuals or 35% of fire code capacity. Venues for large gatherings must observe a 20% cap and observe social distancing.

Beginning March 15, businesses are expected to move from 35% to 50% capacity until May 1, during which local county health departments will be allowed to take over, while still observing statewide protocol like mask mandates and social distancing requirements.

On Wednesday, the state announced 437 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths. To date, the state has recorded 289,880 cases and 4,805 deaths.