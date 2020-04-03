Nevada under ‘stay at home’ order, closures extended to April 30

NEVADA Governor Steve Sisolak this week issued several directives, including a formal “stay at home” order and the extension of nonessential business and school closures until April 30.

Announced on Wednesday, April 1, the directive instructs the state’s 3 million residents to not leave their homes unless it’s for necessary activities, such as going to the supermarket, working at a business deemed essential or seeking health care treatment.

“Today’s ‘Stay at Home’ directive strengthens the imperative that Nevadans must not leave their homes for nonessential activities in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Sisolak on Wednesday.

Another exception for leaving one’s home is picking up food at a take-out or drive-thru restaurant.

This builds upon the governor’s previous actions in March, which included declaring a state of emergency and closing down nonessential businesses, including casinos and gaming operators, and schools.

The extension also comes as President Donald Trump announced that the social distancing measures should remain in place until the end of April.

“This order still allows essential functions like grocery shopping & driving to an essential business. It also allows outdoor activity like walking. But you must continue adhering to other directives & protocols like limiting groups to less than 10 & keeping 6ft of social distance,” Sisolak tweeted on Wednesday.

Individuals are also advised not to congregate in groups beyond those who live in their households.

The governor also said he has activated the Nevada National Guard to help deliver medical supplies and respond to the pandemic as it affects the state.

“This activation means that Nevada has the best of the best running our statewide response operation. From delivering critical medical equipment & supplies to providing personnel & logistical expertise, no one is better — and you and your families deserve nothing less,” Sisolak said in another tweet.

There are currently 1,458 confirmed cases and 38 deaths statewide as of Thursday, April 2, according to the Nevada Health Response. Of that number, 1,125 cases and 34 deaths are in Southern Nevada.

“Between 6 and 20 percent of Nevada’s COVID-19 patients are requiring hospitalization. Of these cases, 74 percent are admitted to the ICU and 44 percent require a ventilator,” Sisolak said.

To assist the current workload at hospitals, he announced the Battle Born Medical Corp directive, which will waive “certain licensing requirements” so additional health care workers can get to work.

This also covers medical students, retired health care providers, those from other states and around the world.

Essential employees are reminded to continue their work activities, making sure to take proper precautions, like frequent handwashing, staying home if they are sick and abiding by aggressive social distancing protocols.

Sisolak doubled down on staying home to help prevent the spread and to limit exposure to front-liners from doctors to grocery store workers.

“These first responders, these truck drivers that are delivering this stuff to the stores, grocery store clerks, they never thought they’d be putting themselves in the line of danger when they got a job as a grocery store stocker,” he said. “They are stepping up to help our state, and I am asking every single Nevadan…to step up for Nevada.”