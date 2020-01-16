NV Dems, AAPI caucus host mock caucus

(Reading Time: < 1 minute

On Monday, January 13, NV Dems and the Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Democratic Caucus hosted a mock caucus to prepare Nevada Democrats. With less than 40 days before NV Dems’ 2020 First in the West Caucus, mock caucuses provide caucus-goers and volunteers with valuable hands-on experience.

In 2020, Asian American voters in Nevada will play a decisive role in the presidential primary. Nevada is home to one of the fastest-growing AAPI communities in the country, making up nearly 10% of our population. In addition to hosting Caucus Day and early voting locations across our diverse communities, such as Chinatown Plaza, NV Dems will provide caucus materials in Tagalog for the first time ever to ensure every Nevada Democrat has the ability to make their voice heard.