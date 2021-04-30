Sen. Rosen invites Las Vegas Fil-Am restaurant owner as guest to joint session of Congress

SENATOR Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) invited a Filipina American small business owner, who benefited from COVID-19 relief, as her virtual guest to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, April 28.

Magnolia Magat, who owns Truffles N Bacon in Regal Plaza along S. Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas, spoke with Rosen before the president’s address, highlighting how the Paycheck Protection Program helped her business stay afloat during the pandemic and make upgrades to the cafe. She also shared what she hoped Biden would include in his remarks.

“I was glad to meet with Magnolia Magat to discuss how her small business has worked to survive during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rosen. “We both look forward to President Biden’s address and hearing from him on how we as a country will continue working to support our nation’s small businesses and provide them with the resources they need to get through these challenging times. We also hope to hear from President Biden on his plans to continue fighting back against this pandemic and securing a safe reopening of our country.”

With restrictions easing in Clark County, Truffles N Bacon is once again becoming a dining destination.

“It’s a great feeling to be connecting with people face to face,” Magat said.

Rosen, who was a co-sponsor of the PPP Extension Act of 2021, physically visited Magat’s cafe earlier this month following Biden’s signing of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

It provides direct aid to restaurants and an additional $7.25 billion for the PPP.

Small businesses in the Silver State have received a total of 77,941 PPP loans, amounting to more than $6 billion, between April 2020 and March 28, 2021. The senator’s office was able to directly assist 1,071 small businesses.

As the country continues to recover, Magat is an advocate for using resources and programs from the Small Business Administration, and shared some advice for fellow entrepreneurs.

“Without that guidance, we wouldn’t have had the know-how to open the business…Also find strength in your heart and do what you know in your heart you want to do,” she said.

In a roughly 70 minute speech, Biden spoke of his “blue-collar blueprint to build America,” which include proposals for small businesses, transportation and increasing taxes on corporations and wealthier households, as more Americans continue to be vaccinated and emerge from the pandemic.