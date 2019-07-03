Sheriff Lombardo meets with Las Vegas Asian American community leaders

IN an effort to strengthen the relationship between Las Vegas’ Asian American community and law enforcement, Sheriff Joe Lombardo and his Area Command Captains met on Wednesday, June 26 at the Min Indian Bistro Spring Valley.

During the dinner, hosted by the Asian American Group of Las Vegas and the Asian American Coalition of Nevada, current plans for the Chinatown and other concerns by the Asian American communities were discussed.

In his speech, Lombardo highlighted successful programs done by local police force to decrease crime and thanked the community for the support.