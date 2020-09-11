SilverSummit Healthplan donates 15,000 face masks and hand sanitizers to the Clark County School District

Las Vegas (September 2, 2020) – In an effort to keep teachers and staff protected during the COVID-19 pandemic, SilverSummit Healthplan recently donated a combined 15,000 face masks and hand sanitizers to the Clark County School District (CCSD). While the district has opted for distance learning for its students, all teachers and staff are required to wear face coverings while on school campuses.

District officials expressed their gratitude for the timely donations, as CCSD will distribute the personal protective equipment to schools throughout the district that are most in need.

“While our students are learning remotely, we still need to ensure the health and safety of our Clark County School District team members,” said CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. “We are grateful for this generous donation from SilverSummit Healthplan. It’s partnerships with our local business community that will make an impact and help us navigate these challenging times.”

This initiative aligns with SilverSummit Healthplan’s commitment to improving the health of the community one individual at time through local involvement.

“Our top priority is to support our members and community, and these challenging times have made that even more important,” said Eric Schmacker, SilverSummit’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As schools begin to return, whether it be virtual or in-person learning, we want to make sure that students, teachers, and staff are equipped with the resources they need to keep everyone safe and healthy.”

For more information about SilverSummit Healthplan, please visit www.silversummithealthplan.com/