Southern Nevada Democrats reelected to US House

INCUMBENT Democrats won reelection during the 2020 general election in three of Southern Nevada’s congressional districts.

Rep. Dina Titus was reelected to her fifth term to serve Nevada’s 1st Congressional District, which covers most of Las Vegas, including areas with sizable Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) residents and businesses.

Titus garnered 62.1% of the vote (129,006 votes), beating Republican challenger Joyce Bentley who received 33.1% of the vote (68,748).

“I am humbled to have once again earned the support of my constituents. Representing District 1 in Washington is the honor of my life. Southern Nevadans are hurting badly right now and I will do everything in my power to provide relief,” Titus wrote in a Twitter post.

As the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, Titus said she was “optimistic” for Southern Nevada’s future.

“I will fight each day to deliver the necessary resources to get the virus under control, bring jobs back, make smart investments in infrastructure, expand access to quality and affordable health care, and address gun violence and the climate change crisis,” she added.

Rep. Steven Horsford of the 4th Congressional District and Rep. Susie Lee of the 3rd Congressional District defeated their respective Republican opponents in what were considered two battleground races in Nevada.

Horsford, a former state senator who became the first African American to represent the Silver State in Congress, received 50.8% of the vote (160,306 votes) in his bid for another term. His district covers most of northern Clark County, southern Lyon County and all of Esmeralda, Lincoln, Mineral, Nye and White Pine counties.

“Thank you to the residents of Nevada’s 4th district for reelecting me and I am so incredibly honored to continue serving #NV04 in Congress,” Horsford said in a Twitter post.

Lee, a former nonprofit leader, captured 49.2% of the vote (194,470 votes), beating out Republican Dan Rodimer who received 45.4% of the vote (170,426) to win a second term in Congress. The district covers south of Las Vegas, including Henderson, Boulder City, and much of unincorporated Clark County.

“Serving Nevada in Congress has been the honor of my life, and I can’t wait to continue fighting for you as we move this country forward together. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Lee said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Mark Amodei of the state’s 2nd Congressional District easily won reelection with 56.4% of the vote (211,768 votes).