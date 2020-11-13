‘Stay at Home 2.0’: Nevadans urged  to help curb virus spread anew

NEVADA Governor Steve Sisolak is pleading residents to limit nonessential activities for the next two weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to climb across the state.

Dubbed “Stay at Home 2.0,” Nevadans are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, only leaving their homes when necessary, and to limit exposure to individuals outside of their households.

If the directive is not followed, Sisolak said the state will be forced to implement stricter measures.

“Nevadans need to change behaviors immediately…Again, if we don’t make progress over the next 14 days, I will be forced to take stronger action,” he said.

Sisolak also recommended employers to let employees work from home if they can, and for businesses to promote curbside services.

“If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out,” Sisolak said during a press conference on Tuesday, November 10.

The Silver State has over 115,000 cases and 1,880 deaths as of this week. The majority of the cases — 91,859 positive cases and 1,593 deaths — are in Clark County.

At the beginning of the pandemic, nonessential businesses were closed to curb the spread and slowly began to open in the summer.

The governor said that tourists can continue to come into the state, but must follow protocols like wearing a mask and social distancing. He encouraged airports to ramp up their enforcement of mask wearing.

“They certainly should come because those are protecting our jobs. But when they come here and they’re staying in one of our properties, they need to be wearing a mask,” Sisolak said. “Wear a mask. That’s what I’m asking for. I’m not implementing any new restrictions right now. I’m encouraging them to come. I’m encouraging them to please, please, follow the rules.”

The state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) found that 691 non-Nevada residents tested positive for COVID-19 in the state between June 1 and Oct. 3, and 21 tested positive upon returning home. Of that number, the most cases were from California at 309 cases, following by 162 cases of individuals from Arizona.