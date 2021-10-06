COVID hospitalizations decline in LA County 

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Los Angeles County dropped below 800 cases in Los Angeles County, according to new data.

The LA County Department on Public Health on Monday, October 4 reported that 790 individuals remain hospitalized with COVID-19, marking the first time hospitalizations dropped under 800 since July.

Also on Monday, the department confirmed 7 new deaths and 853 new cases of COVID-19. The number of cases and deaths reflect reporting delays over the weekend. Of the seven new deaths reported today, one person who passed away was over the age of 80, two people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, two people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. To date, Public Health identified 1,463,889 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County and a total of 26,160 deaths.

Testing results are available for nearly 8,700,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. The test positivity rate is 1%.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to everyone grieving loved ones lost to COVID-19” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “While we are seeing lower case and hospitalization rates, transmission is still at a substantial level countywide, and we have a way to go before we are at a low level of transmission. Everyone is safer when transmission is a lot less – especially those living and working in high risk settings; including the prisons and jails. With growing evidence that COVID is airborne indoors, allowing for more efficient virus transmission, vaccinations and masking are powerful tools for protecting those who are incarcerated and those caring for them.”

Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Boosters are available for eligible individuals at all sites offering the Pfizer vaccine. Many vaccination sites across the county, including all the County-run sites, are also offering third doses of vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people. Appointments are not needed at many sites and all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) to find a vaccination site near you, make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment, connecting to free transportation to and from a vaccination site, or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. (AJPress)