LA County COVID-19 daily hospitalizations trend lower 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) confirmed 1,121 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths. The number of cases and deaths reflect the customary reporting delays over the weekend.
To date, Public Health identified 1,433,465 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 25,688 deaths. After improving Public Health’s data processing systems Saturday, September 11 through Sunday, September 12, 4,569 backlog cases and 67 deaths were added to the cumulative COVID-19 totals reported by Public Health.
Of the deaths reported over the last three days, 15 people who passed away were over the age of 80, 26 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, 22 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, 12 people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.
There are 1,218 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, a decrease of 262 people over the past week and 469 people over the past two weeks. As of August 28, unvaccinated adults 50 and over were more than 17 times more likely to be hospitalized than vaccinated adults over 50. Hospitalizations in younger unvaccinated adults between 18 to 49 years old are 23 times higher than hospitalization rates for vaccinated residents 18 to 49 years old. Hospitalization rates among vaccinated adults of all ages remain very low.
Testing results are available for more than 8,370,000 individuals with 16% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.5%, a slight decrease from last week’s rate of 2.0%.
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to L.A. County residents grieving the loss of a loved one during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Out of all our nearly 10.3 million L.A. County residents, including those who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, 57% are fully vaccinated. This is just not enough to avoid continued surges in cases. We need to increase vaccination coverage to avoid these cycles of tremendous transmission. While we continue efforts that guarantee easy access and build confidence in vaccines, we hope that targeted vaccination requirements help us see increases in the number of people vaccinated in the coming weeks.”
Anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Many vaccination sites across the county, including all the County-run sites, are also offering third doses of vaccine to eligible immunocompromised people. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.
Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) to find a vaccination site near you, make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more. If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment, connecting to free transportation to and from a vaccination site, or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound.