LAX lights up for Filipino American History Month

October is the annual celebration of Fil-Am History Month in the United States to commemorate the arrival of the first Filipinos who landed in what is now Morro Bay, California on October 18, 1587.

Los Angeles World Airports, the airport authority that operates LAX, said the lights honor the over 500,000-strong Fil-Am community in the greater Los Angeles area and the more than 160 Filipinos who work for LAWA.

“This month, we will use our social media channels to share information on influential Filipinos in aviation, light our iconic LAX pylons the colors of the flag of the Philippines, and put on a two-night performance event featuring the talent of a local Filipina dancer in honor of Filipino American History Month,” LAWA CEO Justin Erbacci told the Asian Journal in a statement.

LA Board of Public Works Commissioner Jessica Caloza — the first Filipina American to serve on the board — said the LAX lights are part of a slate of events the City of LA will be hosting in honor of Filipino Americans who contribute to the operations of the city.

“This year, we’ll be hosting various events to honor Filipino public servants who have been providing essential city services to our 4 million residents during the COVID-19 pandemic. They are our unspoken heroes and they are leading our beautiful City to a better future,” Caloza told the Asian Journal.