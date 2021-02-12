Fil-Am man’s face slashed while riding NYC subway

A Filipino American man received almost 100 stitches after he was slashed across the face by another passenger on the New York City subway last week.

Noel Quintana, 61, was riding the L train to get to work in Harlem on Wednesday, February 3, when a man walked by and kicked the tote bag that Quintana had set on the train floor, according to a New York Daily News report.

When Quintana confronted the man after he noticed his bag being kicked again, the man took out a box cutter, slashed Quintana across the face from cheek to cheek and took off.

None of the passengers came to Quintana’s aid, according to him. When he realized that the train was continuing the trip despite what happened, he stepped out and had to walk all the way to the end of the station to ask for help from the booth attendant who called 911.

“I thought he was just going to punch me, I didn’t realize what happened until I saw the reaction of the passengers. They were shocked, but no one helped. When I put my hand on my face, I felt blood oozing out,” Quintana said in a Zoom prayer rally on Wednesday, Feb. 10, recalling the incident in detail.

Quintana was taken to Bellevue Hospital where he stayed overnight for treatment.

Fr. Julian Jagudilla of the Migrant Center of New York led the Zoom prayer rally in support of Quintana who does volunteer work for the organization.

“I’m upset because he is a good person, not violent, meant no harm for others. I’m upset because it’s being portrayed not as an anti Asian attack but just like any other attacks,” Fr. Jagudilla told the Asian Journal.

Quintana’s attack is the fifth known subway slashing attack in the past week, according to police reports. The latest assault happened last Sunday, Feb. 7 at Sutphin Blvd. and Archer Ave. in Queens. Later that evening, there was another incident at the West 4th/Washington Square Park station in Manhattan.

On Saturday, Feb. 6, a 30-year-old man as stabbed in the face on a J train at the Kosciuszko Street station in Brooklyn.

Quintana was one of two victims on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The other one was a 22-year-old man who was also slashed in the face at Grand Central Terminal.

“I feel surprisingly OK. I can tolerate it,” Quintana told the NY Daily News about his injury.

He added, “Once in a while I take some pain relievers just to ease my pain. What bothers me is my face is still swollen, (and) that’s why I feel strange.”

The assailant was able to flee when the train stopped at First Avenue and 14th Street.

The New York Police have released images of the man and are asking the public’s help to find him. The assailant was described as between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a brown mask with a Louis Vuitton logo, a black North Face jacket, red bandana, and light-colored sneakers.

Quintana said this isn’t the first time he experienced a violent encounter on the subway.

Two years ago, he was mugged and socked in the face when he alighted from the subway’s Manhattan station.

“I fell on the ground, but it was nothing like this,” he told the news outlet.

Quintana’s experience is among the latest reported subway attacks in the city, and in a series of troubling violence against older Asian American individuals across the country.

A day after the attack, Quintana saw Mayor Bill de Blasio on television saying that subway crime is lower this year.

“I realized I should come forward and do something. I don’t want to just be a statistic,” he said.

In Oakland’s Chinatown, a viral video shows a suspect forcefully pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground. Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 rewardfor any information leading to an arrest in the attack.

In late January, 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was originally from Thailand, died from injuries after Antoine Watson, 19, knocked him to the ground while on his morning walk in the Anza Vista neighborhood of San Francisco.

A fundraiser for Ratanapakdee’s family has raised over $52,000.

From March to December 2020, Stop AAPI Hate, an online reporting tracking anti-Asian hate incidents, received 2,808 reported incidents of racism and discrimination targeting community members, as previously reported by the Asian Journal. (Ritchel Mendiola and Momar G. Visaya / AJPress)