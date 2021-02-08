Filipino American man slashed in the face while riding NYC subway

A Filipino American man received almost 100 stitches after he was slashed across the face by another passenger on the New York City subway last week.

Noel Quintana, 61, was riding the L train to get to work in Harlem on Wednesday, February 3, when a man walked by and kicked the tote bag that Quintana had set on the train floor, according to a New York Daily News report.

When Quintana confronted the man after he noticed his bag being kicked again, the man took out a box cutter and slashed Quintana across the face from cheek to cheek.

None of the passengers reportedly came to Quintana’s aid, according to the report. He got off the train, and was only able to get help from a ticket booth attendant who called 911.

Quintana was taken to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

“I feel surprisingly OK. I can tolerate it,” Quintana told the NY Daily News about his injury.

He added, “Once in a while I take some pain relievers just to ease my pain. What bothers me is my face is still swollen, (and) that’s why I feel strange.”

The assailant was able to flee when the train stopped at First Avenue and 14th Street.

The New York Police have released images of the man and are asking the public’s help to find him. The assailant was described as between 20 and 30 years old, wearing a black mask with a Louis Vuitton logo, a black North Face jacket, red bandana, and light-colored sneakers.

Quintana said this isn’t the first time he experienced a violent encounter on the subway.

Two years ago, he was mugged and socked in the face when he alighted from the subway’s Manhattan station.

“I fell on the ground, but it was nothing like this,” he told the news outlet.

Quintana’s experience is among the latest reported subway attacks in the city, and in a series of troubling violence against older Asian American individuals across the country.

In Oakland’s Chinatown, a viral video shows a suspect forcefully pushing a 91-year-old man to the ground. Actors Daniel Dae Kim and Daniel Wu are offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the attack.

Earlier this month, 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, who was originally from Thailand, died from injuries after Antoine Watson, 19, knocked him to the ground while on his morning walk in the Anza Vista neighborhood of San Francisco.

A fundraiser for Ratanapakdee’s family has raised over $52,000.

From March to December 2020, Stop AAPI Hate, an online reporting tracking anti-Asian hate incidents, received 2,808 reported incidents of racism and discrimination targeting community members, as previously reported by the Asian Journal.