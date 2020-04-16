More East Coast Pinoy front-liners succumb to COVID-19

THE LATEST data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that at least 9,000 frontline health workers in the United States have contracted COVID-19 and 27 of them have died. This preliminary data from the CDC reveals that nearly three-quarters of these infections are women and the median age is 42.

This week, more Filipino American doctors, nurses and health care workers died due to the virus.

Audie de Leon, Bellevue Hospital (New York City)

Ernesto “Audie” de Leon was a registered nurse originally from Baguio City and last worked at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. He passed away from COVID-19 on Monday, April 13.

Ali Dennis Guillermo, Long Island Community Hospital (East Patchogue, New York)

Ali Guillermo came to the United States in 2004 to seek a better life for his family. He has been working at Long Island Community Hospital since then. The 44-year-old nurse leaves behind his wife Romielyn and children, Denice, Ali and Aljon.

Guillermo, an intensive care unit nurse who also helped in the emergency room, fell sick with COVID-19 in mid-March. On April 8, he died in the ICU of the same hospital where he cared for many patients and helped save many lives.

Dr. Alejandro Albano, Clove Lakes Healthcare and Rehabilitation (Staten Island, New York)

Dr. Alejandro “Alex” Albano passed away on April 4 at Staten Island University Hospital. He is survived by his wife Ophelia, five children and grandchildren.

Dr. Ariel Ferreras (Woodbridge, New Jersey)

Dr. Ariel Ferreras, 62, was a physician from New Jersey. He was honored on Easter Sunday by around 50 of his friends, colleagues and relatives who drove by his family’s Woodbridge residence with large photos and placards, along with flowers and prayer cards which were placed underneath a tree on their front lawn. His grieving widow Madonna and their sons Nico and Ryan stood by their front door and witnessed this moving tribute and outpouring of love and sympathy.

Louis Torres and his mother Lolita Torres (Briarwood, Queens)

Louis Torres, 47, was the director of food services at a nursing home in Woodside, Queens and his 73-year-old mother Lolita, worked as a ward clerk at a Queens hospital. Both mother and son shared a home in Briarwood and began feeling sick on April 1. They were both diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for COVID-19. Lolita died on April 6 and in less than 24 hours, Louis died due to the coronavirus as well.

Susan Sisgundo, Bellevue Hospital (New York City)

Susan Sisgundo has been working in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan since 2014. She passed away after an eight-day battle with COVID 19 on April 8, a month before her 51st birthday. She had planned to celebrate with her family in Bicol.

Lemuel Sison (Fresh Meadows, New York)

Lemuel Sison was a medical laboratory scientist who lived in Fresh Meadows, New York. He was the 1st Vice President of the Philippine Association of Medical Technologists, Inc. (PAMET USA) New York Chapter.