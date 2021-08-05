‘No vaccine, no entry’: NYC to require proof of vaccination for indoor dining, gyms starting Aug. 16

NEW York City is set to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for customers who want to dine indoors or go to the gym, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio who made the announcement on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life. The Key to NYC Pass will be a first-in-the-nation approach,” de Blasio said.

This is the most aggressive step the city has taken so far to curb the rise in cases brought about by the delta variant.

The Key to NYC Pass policy will require vaccination for workers and customers for public indoor settings, including restaurants, bars, gyms, and performance and entertainment facilities.

“The only way to patronize these establishments indoors will be if you’re vaccinated, at least one dose,” he explained. “The goal here is to convince everyone that this is the time. If we’re going to stop the Delta variant, the time is now.”

The new policy will be phased in over several weeks in August and September with the final details announced and implemented in the week of August 16th. The city plans to spend the month “educating people, going out to businesses, receiving calls from businesses, answering questions and concerns, and making sure everyone understands the new approach.”

Inspections and full enforcement will begin on the week of September 13.

“This mandate is going to help us save lives, it is going to help us bring our city back fully. And the bottom line is it’s time for everyone to get vaccinated,” de Blasio said.

Over the past few days, Mayor de Blasio said that city workers will be required to receive a vaccination or undergo weekly coronavirus testing. He also previously announced a $100 incentive program to encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

As of August 2, more than 191.8 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Of those, 164.9 million are fully vaccinated. About 66% of adults in New York City are fully vaccinated. n

Momar G. Visaya Momar G. Visaya is the Executive Editor of the Asian Journal. You can reach him at momar.visaya@asianjournalinc.com.