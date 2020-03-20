PH Center in New York to reopen on March 27

The Philippine Consulate General is set to reopen on March 27, Friday after the mandatory 14-day isolation period for close exposure incidents.

Upon its reopening, the consulate will be implementing some limitations in order to conform to current COVID19 mitigation measures.

Among these measures are the immediate suspension of dual citizenship applications and processing, personal applications for civil registration. All passport processing will be done by appointment only, with limited daily slots for applicants.

“While the Consulate awaits the implementation of the Qless Appointment System sometime in April 020, we are finalizing the appointment procedure cover the phone or by email,” the advisory said.

Furthermore, there will be no entry for persons with no pre-approved appointments with the consulate.

There will also be continued temperature checks for all applicants who have urgent, pre-approved appointments and anyone with a temperature above 100.4 Fahrenheit will be denied entry.

The consulate is also asking all clients to wear facemasks, with the number of people present in the lobby limited to 10 people and in the consulate waiting area to eight.

“We are aware that these are severe measures that have never been implemented before. We ask for the public’s continued understanding that COVID19 is a pandemic that is causing massive strain on the health and social support systems of many countries and areas,” the consulate advisory explained.