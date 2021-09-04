PH Consul: Filipino families affected by Hurricane Ida

SOME members of the Filipino American community were among those affected by the flash floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida in New York and nearby areas, according to the Philippine Consulate General in New York.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Thursday, September 2, the consulate said: “The Philippine Consulate General in New York is deeply saddened that a number of kababayan were affected by last night’s flash floods in New York and surrounding areas.”

“We have been informed that some members of the Filipino Community suffered damage to their homes and vehicles,” it added.

The consulate said that it has yet to receive any reports of casualties, but urged Filipinos who are aware of such cases to report them as soon as possible.

For his part, Consul General Elmer Cato also confirmed that they have not yet received any reports of Filipino casualties.

“As of now, wala tayong natatanggap na ulat na may casualty tayo among members of the Filipino community sa mga apektadong lugar, but yes maraming reports na binaha ang kanilang mga bahay, mga sasakyan (we have yet to receive any report of a casualty among members of the Filipino community in the affected areas, but yes there were many reports on flooded houses and submerged vehicles),” he said in an interview with Super Radyo dzBB.

Further, He noted that the consulate has not yet received any request for assistance.

“We have a network of leaders, they report to us and since this morning have been talking to them, wala silang nareport na masamang nangyari sa mga kababayan natin, wala kaming natatanggap na request na may nangangailangan ng tulong (they haven’t reported any casualties among the Filipino people, we haven’t received any request of assistance),” said Cato.

“We are ready to extend assistance kung may mag-reach out (if someone reaches out),” he added.

The consular office likewise urged Filipinos to reach out to them if they need some assistance.

“Kababayan who may need assistance are also requested to let us know so that the Consulate and other members of the Filipino Community could mobilize resources,” it added.

At least 44 people were reported killed across four Northeastern states due to the massive flooding brought by Ida’s remnants. (Ritchel Mendiola/AJPress)