Pinay grandma sews face masks for NJ Gov. Phil Murphy

A 60-year-old grandmother from Linden, New Jersey began sewing face masks for her family and friends from the comfort of her home a couple of weeks ago when she realized that even hospital supplies for such masks were beginning to dwindle.

Shirley Asunto — more famously known in the community as Tita Shirley, the mother of singer Kirby Asunto — posted the masks on her social media account. It turns out that a friend of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy saw her post and reached out to her.

The friend asked if she could make some for the governor and his family. Asunto said ‘yes’ without hesitation even if she was not a professional tailor and she only sews as a hobby.

A few days later, Asunto was watching TV when she saw Murphy’s televised press conference and was pleasantly surprised to see the governor wearing the mask she sewed herself.

“I am honored and proud to offer my services to those who work to protect us, the residents of New Jersey,” she said. “Proud Pinoy ako, nakatulong kahit papaano, kahit hindi naman talaga ako mananahi (I’m a proud Filipino, who was able to help even though I’m really not a seamstress).”

Early this week, she received another surprise, a Thank You card from the governor’s wife, Tammy Snyder Murphy.

“I cannot thank you enough for your incredible work and gifting of six New Jersey-themed masks,” Mrs. Murphy wrote. “What started with a small idea quickly blossomed into action and the production of items that surely represent New Jersey pride.”

She added that Mrs. Murphy invited her and her family to visit them once the situation returns to normal.

Asunto used blue nylon elastic material for the mask and to complete the look using the colors of the state flag, she looked around the house for something yellow and found a pair of pants, which she decided to cut into strips and upcycle it.

The face masks Asunto has created are washable and reusable. There is a lining where a filter or tissue paper can be placed.

She hasn’t stopped sewing and so far, she has made more than 100 masks. Some of these masks have been given to friends and relatives. She has also made masks for River View Hospital in Red Bank because she has a friend who works there as a nurse.

A number of the masks have also been allotted to the senior citizens served by the Philippine American Concerned Citizens Action League (PACCAL), a Jersey City-based organization.