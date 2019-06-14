PTAA President Jose C. Clemente III calls on Consul General in New York

New York – Philippine Travel Agencies Association (PTAA) President Jose C. Clemente III paid a courtesy call on Consul General Claro S. Cristobal on June 6 at the Philippine Center.

Consul General Cristobal and Mr. Clemente discussed the recently signed Republic Act No. 11262 (amending Republic Act No. 9593), which extends the authority of the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) to grant incentives to tourism enterprises until 31 December 2029. Among the incentives that TIEZA may grant tourism enterprises include income six-year tax holidays, a five percent preferential tax on gross income, exemption on all taxes and duties on imported capital equipment, as well as exemption of transport equipment and spare parts from tariffs and duties.

Mr. Clemente is also the President of Rajah Tours Philippines, the official partner of the Consulate for the Very Important Pinoy (2019 Ambassadors’ Tour) which will be held on 14-21 July 2019. Thirty (30) Fil-Ams from New York area will join the tour.

Also present during the meeting was Consul Arman R. Talbo, Post’s Economic Officer.