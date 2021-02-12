Remembering Katherine Creag: Fil-Am NBC reporter passes away

FILIPINA American Katherine Creag, a reporter for NBC New York, died suddenly this week at the age of 47.

Creag’s passing on Wednesday evening, February 10, “was unexpected,” according to the network on Thursday.

A cause has not been determined, as of this writing.

“She had not been ill and was working as recently as Wednesday morning,” the statement said.

Creag joined WNBC in 2011 and was considered a beloved member of the News 4 family and was a fixture on “Today in New York” for years. She covered breaking news, extreme weather conditions, and everything in between like cultural moments.

“For ten years Kat was one of our cornerstones, always willing to help in any situation, whether it was a colleague in need or a shift that needed to be covered,” WNBC’s vice president of news, Amy Morris, said in an email to the staff.

“She was thoughtful, funny and relentless. And even on the toughest days she was a bright light, quick with a kind word and a smile,” she added.

NBC New York noted that Creag was instantly recognizable for her distinctive voice and hearty laugh.

“Creag was the first face many New Yorkers woke up to every day,” the station added.

Meanwhile, Creag’s colleagues described her as someone who had “boundless energy.” They also knew all about her passion for good Filipino food and would recommend new restaurants to try.

The “Today Show” on Friday, February 12 paid tribute to Creag, with colleague Darlene Rodriguez noting how she “was an extraordinary human being.”

“Kat was a light,” Rodriguez said. “She had this very special spirit and energy about her. She came into your space, you were just immediately uplifted because no matter what, she was always in a good mood.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio shared in a tweet: “Katherine Creag was dedicated to connecting with New Yorkers and sharing their stories. She worked tirelessly for our city. @NYCFirstLady and I send our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the @NBCNewYork community.”

Born in Manila, Philippines, Creag graduated from New York University and spent five years at Fox before joining NBC.

Cher Calvin, a news anchor for KTLA, remembered how she and Creag were “the only Filipino Americans” in their journalism class at NYU.

“My mom always advised me to find the smartest woman in the room. And make her your friend. That was Katherine Creag. I gravitated towards her on the first day of class at NYU School of Journalism,” Calvin wrote in an Instagram post, sharing a photo of the two outside their TV newscast class. “Our friendship was instant. We took every class together…She was a natural. A go getter reporter, an excellent writer. Thorough. Versatile. Intelligent. Funny.”

During her career, Craeg won or shared in winning multiple Emmys, AP and Murrow awards that also took her to Dallas, Charlotte and Syracuse, the station said.

Creag is survived by her husband of 14 years, Bill Gafner, a son and two daughters.