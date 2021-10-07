Study in Hope: SPAA returns to Philippine Center with 2021 Exhibit

By Robert P. De Tagle

THE Society of Philippine American Artists (SPAA) returns home to the Philippine Center on Fifth Avenue, NYC, with an in-person exhibit from 4 to 15 October, featuring works of nineteen participants from New York, New Jersey and Vancouver. During this Filipino-American History Month, the exhibit can be viewed 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

With hope and resilience, acknowledging the tragedy of the past 22 months or so and continuing to the challenges of the present, the exhibitors are once again enabled to interact among themselves and with the public, art in the midst of reality, to encounter and perhaps to inspire.

Participating artists

The visual artists presenting this year are Danvic C. Briones, Ronald Cortez, Cheryle L. Cranbourne, Angelito L. David, Dulcie Dee, Tessie Dichupa, Carlos L. Esguerra, Joel R. Francisco, Lenore RS Lim, Greta Lood, Esmie Gayo McLaren, Chato Morando, Rene Ner, Mae Palaci, Robert Pérez De Tagle, Godfrey C. Pinder, Carol Tanjutco, Ching Valdes-Aran and Art Zamora.

For more info, follow the group Society of Philippine-American Artists on Facebook, call the Philippine Center at 212.575.4774, or email artempoNY@gmail.com or tenni1952@yahoo.com.