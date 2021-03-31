Suspect arrested, charged with hate crime in brutal attack of 65-year-old Filipino woman in NY

THE suspect in the brazen and unprovoked attack on a 65-year-old Filipino American woman who was walking to church in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood earlier this week has been arrested.

Police on Wednesday, March 31 said that they have arrested the suspect on charges including felony assault as a hate crime for the attack. They identified the man as Brandon Elliot, 38, a parolee convicted of killing his mother in 2002.

Less than 48 hours earlier, the suspect was seen on CCTV video assaulting the victim identified as Vilma Kari, who immigrated from the Philippines decades ago, according to The New York Times who interviewed her daughter.

He faces charges of felony assault as a hate crime and attempted assault as a hate crime in Monday’s attack, police said.

According to the authorities, the 38-year-old Elliot was arrested in July 2002 in the Bronx for fatally stabbing his mother. He was released on lifetime parole in November 2019 after serving 17 years in state prison.

Thanks to assistance from the public and excellent investigative work by @NYPDHateCrimes Detectives, the individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65 year-old Asian female, at 360 West 43rd St, was arrested and charged with Felony Assault as a Hate Crime. pic.twitter.com/ZQRVGZEAb2 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 31, 2021

In a tweet, ABC7 reporter CeFaan Kim said that Elliot was identified by residents as a local homeless person and based on tips sent to the police, he was staying in a hotel serving as a homeless shelter on West 40th Street.

Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident among “the horrible, disgusting attacks on Asian-American New Yorkers, and it’s got to end and we’re going to use every tool we have.”

The disturbing surveillance footage released by the NYPD showed the building’s doorman shutting the door on the helpless victim who sustained serious injuries.

“Look, I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what you do, you’ve got to help your fellow New Yorker,” de Blasio added. “And if you see someone being attacked, do whatever you can – make noise, call out what’s happening, go and try and help immediately call for help, call 9-1-1. I mean, this is something where we all have to be part of the solution. We can’t just stand back and watch a heinous act happening.”

The building’s management company issued a statement on Instagram saying “the staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union” and that it was working to identify a “third-party vendor present during the incident so that appropriate action can be taken.”

Borough of Manhattan President Gale Brewer organized a rally on Tuesday afternoon in front of the luxury apartment building where the attack happened.

Community leaders and elected officials led by Rep. Jerry Nadler and Asian American Federation’s JoAnn Yoo were among the speakers who expressed their disgust about the senseless violence against Asian Americans and the witnesses who just watched and did nothing.

“Damn it, I am so sick and tired standing here demanding something to be done for my people,” an emotional Yoo said. “She is lying in the hospital right now. We don’t know how to help her. Everybody is reaching out to me because the community wants to stand by her.”

Yoo also mentioned the symbolism of holding the gathering in front of the building where Kari was attacked.

“We’re standing in front of the building that pretty much closed their door on a woman lying on the sidewalk. Isn’t that the perfect symbolism of what is happening right now,” she said. “We don’t want your thoughts and prayers anymore. We demand action and we demand resources so we can train volunteers to run programs to keep people safe.”

Deirdre Levy, a Filipina-Jewish special education teacher and candidate for New York’s 35th Council District, said Monday’s attack made her worry for the safety of her Filipina relatives.

“I couldn’t believe that a Filipina woman was attacked in broad daylight and told ‘You don’t belong here.’ We should never be made to feel like we don’t belong or attacked for who we are,” she told the Asian Journal. “As a Filipina American, I worry about my mom and titas as this could have happened to them. I am still trying to go by every day life as normal and would like to hone in on my self-defense skills and find ways to protect other Filipinos because we do matter and we do belong here.”