ELECTION Day is November 3, 2020!

The City of Santa Clara is sharing the following information to the community:

Election Information

The City of Santa Clara offers election information online at SantaClaraCA.gov/November2020Election. Stay informed about local candidates, local ballot measures, find official 24-hour drop boxes and voting centers available in Santa Clara, including Central Park Library & City Hall.

24-hour Ballot Drop Box Locations

City of Santa Clara Facilities

October 5 through November 3, 2020

Note: November 3 is only available until 8 p.m.

• Santa Clara City Hall – Outside near front steps, 1500 Warburton Avenue, Santa Clara

• Central Park Library, 2635 Homestead Road

Other Ballot Drop Box Locations in Santa Clara

• Kona Kai Swim Club, 680 Hubbard Avenue

• Mission College (Student drop off) 3000 Mission College Boulevard

• Santa Clara County Traffic Court, 1095 Homestead Road

• Briarwood Elementary School, 1930 Townsend Avenue

Vote In-Person or Drop off Ballots

City of Santa Clara Facilities

October 31 to November 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

November 3, 2020, Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Santa Clara Central Park Library 2635 Homestead Road

• Northside Branch Library, 695 Moreland Way

• All Santa Clara County residents may vote, drop off ballots, or get a Provisional Ballot at Central Park & Northside Branch Libraries.

Other Vote-In-Person & Drop Off Locations in Santa Clara

• Triton Museum of Art, 1505 Warburton Ave. (October 31 to November 2, 9 AM to 5 PM; ELECTION DAY (November 3, 2020) – 7 AM to 8 PM)

• Levi’s Stadium, 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way: October 31 to November 2, 9 AM to 5 PM; ELECTION DAY (November 3, 2020) – 7 AM to 8 PM

• Muslim Community Association Banquet Hall (October 31 to November 2, 9 AM to 5 PM; ELECTION DAY (November 3, 2020) – 7 AM to 8 PM)

Additional Voter Information

Visit the County of Santa Clara Registrar of Voters at SCCVote.org for details about how to vote, to check your voter registration, to track your mail in ballot and more.

(City of Santa Clara Release)