Alameda County moves into orange tier for reopening

MORE changes are coming to Alameda County as it’s the latest area to move into the less restrictive orange tier in the state’s reopening plan.

The county joins most of the Bay Area in the orange tier, except for Napa, Sonoma, Solano and Contra Costa counties.

As of Wednesday, March 31, Alameda loosened its measures, such as increasing capacity at gyms, restaurants and movie theaters.

The activities now allowed include: bars to reopen outdoors, even without serving food; 25% indoor capacity at breweries, distilleries and wineries; 25% maximum capacity and indoor pools open at gyms and fitness centers; 25% capacity for family entertainment centers; 50% capacity or 200 people, whichever is fewer, at movie theaters and restaurants.

Meanwhile, museums, zoos, aquariums, and places of worship can operate at 50%.

On Tuesday, March 30, the counties of Butte, Colusa, Los Angeles, Modoc, Orange, Santa Cruz and Tuolumne also left the purple tier for the orange.

By April 1, counties in the orange tier can have outdoor sports and live performances with fans in attendance at 33% capacity and with advanced reservations.

Amusement parks, likewise, will be allowed at 25% and will be limited to in-state visitors. (AJPress)