Center for Elders’ Independence opens PACE in Contra Costa County to meet growing needs for senior care 

New state-of-the-art center expands access to senior health services

CONCORD – Center for Elders’ Independence (CEI), the East Bay’s leading provider of senior healthcare, is bringing PACE to Contra Costa County.

PACE is the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, a national care model for seniors aged 55 and older who have multiple health challenges. PACE supports seniors to live safely in their homes and communities, while promoting independence and improving their quality of life. For almost 40 years, CEI has provided PACE services in Alameda County and West Contra Costa County.

The new state-of-the-art PACE center is located at 1465 Civic Court in Concord. It will serve residents of Concord, Walnut Creek, Pleasant Hill, Martinez, Bay Point, Pittsburg, Antioch, Brentwood, Clayton, Orinda, Lafayette, Moraga and neighboring communities.

CEI is committed to meeting the increasing need for senior healthcare and services in East and Central Contra Costa County.

West county residents will continue to have access to CEI services at its Guardian Adult Day Health Center in El Sobrante.

“In the next 10 years, one of every four Californians will be an older adult, and by 2033, Contra Costa is projected to have 30,000 additional residents over age 60,” said Maria Zamora, CEO, Center for Elders’ Independence.

“With this ‘seismic shift’ in the senior population, demand is growing for our PACE model of care that provides solutions for people with serious health challenges. When seniors have access to transportation, healthy food, home care, a place to exercise safely, new friends, and engaging social activities – combined with excellent medical care – their lives get better,” added Zamora.

The 16,000 square foot center offers a full-service geriatric medical clinic, several social and activity areas, a state-of-the-art senior fitness gym, a demonstration kitchen so seniors can learn to prepare healthy meals, a computer lab, a spiritual room, and an outdoor patio for socializing and relaxation.

Services are provided in a welcoming, contemporary environment by doctors, nurses, therapists, and other providers who specialize in caring for seniors. The team works from one personalized care plan to understand each senior’s healthcare and emotional needs and to meet each participant’s goals of care.

Center for Elders’ Independence’s PACE program is different from most healthcare plans because it is all-inclusive, providing medical, dental, vision, hearing, podiatry, transportation, home care, socialization, rehab services, meals and case management services. These services can be provided at home or in the center.

For seniors enrolled in both Medicare and Medi-Cal, PACE services are provided at no cost.

“PACE healthcare and services from CEI have been available in West County for 20 years. We are so excited that now this amazing national model of healthcare for seniors is available to residents of every neighborhood in the County,” said Tracy Murray, Director, Contra Costa County Aging & Adult Services.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, CEI has successfully helped seniors stay safe and enjoy living independently by providing care to most participants at home. The centers have remained open to a limited number of participants based on their individual needs.

CEI has vaccinated over 80% of the 850 seniors in its program and is now expanding access to all of its centers, including the newest in Concord for participants who have been fully vaccinated. They will continue to operate under CDC guidelines for COVID-19, observing all safety and sanitation protocols.

Eligible seniors now have the opportunity to enroll in PACE healthcare in Contra Costa County. For more information about CEI, please visit elders.org or call (510) 433-1150.

Center for Elders’ Independence (CEI) is a not-for-profit Medicare health plan designed exclusively for seniors who need help to live safely at home rather than in a nursing home.

CEI supports seniors using the PACE model of integrated care. CEI serves seniors in Alameda and Contra Costa counties with PACE centers in Oakland, Berkeley, San Leandro, Concord and an Adult Day Health Center in El Sobrante. (Advertising Supplement)