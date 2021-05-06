Fil-Am siblings killed by driver fleeing police in San Jose

TWO Filipino American siblings were killed after a fleeing vehicle crashed into their car in San Jose, California last week.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Precious Nievas, 25, and her brother Philip Nievas, 22, both of San Jose, according to a report from KTVU News.

The siblings were on their way home from work on Monday, April 26, when they were broadsided by a Honda Accord allegedly driven by the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Roberto Joseph Garcia, who was fleeing the police for a traffic violation around 10 p.m. at Lawrence Expressway.

Officers said Garcia refused to stop, ran a red light, and crashed into the siblings’ Toyota Camry, added KTVU News.

The Toyota Camry was pushed about 250 feet before crashing into a sound wall and landing on its side.

The Nievas siblings were pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, Garcia and his 17-year-old passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

They were subsequently arrested by police on suspicion of evading an officer and gross vehicular manslaughter along with multiple firearm and narcotics offenses, reported the KTVU News.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Michelle Sy on behalf of the Nievas family to help with funeral expenses. As of this writing, the page has received over $35,000.

“It broke our hearts to learn that neither of them survived the accident. They were both extremely young with many dreams,” the page reads.

The siblings were described as “very kind and down to earth.”

“Precious was very caring for her little siblings and was like a mother figure to them after they lost their mom at a young age. Precious has a sweet smile that many people will not forget,” wrote Sy.

“Philip was a quiet person who loved playing video games, but when people get to know him they see that he is a funny and sarcastic person with a very soft heart,” she added.

Anyone who has information about the crash is encouraged to call the SJPD traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.