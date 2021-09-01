Fil-Am siblings reported missing in Northern CA

TWO Filipino American children remain missing after being last seen outside their south Sacramento home last week.

Siblings Cheriyah Dizon, 8, and Aaron Safrans, 12, were last seen playing outside their apartment complex in the 8100 block of Waterman Road around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, August 23, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The children’s adoptive family reported them missing just after 10 p.m.

“Another juvenile at the scene stated they may have [seen] Cheriyah talking to someone in a vehicle in front of the complex,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Both children are described as Asian with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cheriyah is approximately 4 feet tall and 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink flowered short jumpsuit.

Meanwhile, Aaron is approximately 4’11” and 85 pounds. Aaron was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts.

The two are considered to be at-risk because of their ages.

In 2019, they were abducted by their biological mother, 34-year-old Reychel Dizon, who is homeless and doesn’t have custody of the children.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cheriyah and Aaron is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115. (AJPress)