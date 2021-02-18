Mayor Breed launches annual bridge to excellence scholarship program

Bridge to Excellence Scholarship Program will provide scholarship awards to graduating high school seniors from low-income backgrounds to overcome financial barriers to attending college

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London N. Breed on Wednesday, February 17 announced this year’s Bridge to Excellence Scholarship Program is now accepting applications. The Bridge to Excellence program will provide scholarships to highly-motivated graduating high school seniors from low-income and under-resourced communities in order to help overcome financial barriers they face to attend college.

The Bridge to Excellence Scholarship Program will provide students from San Francisco public high schools with $2,500 each in scholarship awards. This is the third year of Mayor Breed’s Bridge to Excellence Scholarship. Last year, the Bridge to Excellence program provided 14 students with scholarships. Funding for the scholarship comes from the generous sponsorship of business and philanthropic partners.

“I understand firsthand the challenges our students face when pursuing a higher education, especially when they are the first in their family to go to college,” said Mayor London Breed. “We know that if we give students the support and resources to succeed, they go on to do great things. Our Bridge to Excellence Program eases the financial burden that comes with going to college and helps students cover some of their expenses so they can focus on their education and realize their own potential.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be a San Francisco Unified School District high school senior graduating in spring 2021 with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.20. Applicants must demonstrate a significant financial need and be the first in their family to attend a four-year college.

The application window will be open until Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The Mayor’s Office will review all qualified candidates and notify recipients by the end of April. Interested students can apply at: sfmayor.org/bridgetoexcellence.

(SF Mayor’s Office Release)