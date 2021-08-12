SF launches new ‘Vax to You’ program

DPH’s Mobile Vaccine Unit to offer vaccinations by appointment to groups of people in their homes or workplaces

SAN FRANCISCO — Mayor London N. Breed and the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) on Tuesday, August 3 announced that the City’s Mobile Vaccine Unit will vaccinate small groups of five to 12 people in their homes and workplaces by appointment when they organize groups of interested individuals.

“Our COVID response continues to lead with equity by removing barriers and ensuring everyone has easy access to this life-saving vaccine,” said Mayor Breed. “We currently have a broad network of vaccine availability throughout San Francisco for drop-ins, appointments, and mobile teams that will bring the vaccine to our most vulnerable residents, especially those who are homebound. Now, we can provide a mobile unit to go right to your door when you gather a few friends, family members or coworkers.”

The Mobile Vaccine Unit has been operating since February and has administered an estimated 6,000 doses at approximately 350 events to date throughout the city. The vulnerable populations served include homebound individuals, seniors in residential facilities, and those living in permanent supportive housing, as well as people experiencing homelessness, both at Shelter In Place and Safe Sleep sites, as well as those who are unsheltered.

Currently, people can contact the city by calling 628-652-2700, emailing sfvaxnow@sfdph.org; or by going to sf.gov/vaxtoyou to request this new expanded service, which will be available Tuesday through Saturday. All three brands of vaccine — Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer — will be available. The vaccines are free, no insurance is required, and nurses will be onsite to answer questions. The service is available if you have 5-12 eligible people among your family, friends, or workplace.

“While vaccination rates are high overall throughout San Francisco, we are still concerned about our communities that have a lower vaccination uptake,” said Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax. “With the surge in cases due to the Delta variant, getting vaccinated as soon as possible is more important than ever. Innovative programs like this will help us serve more people by bringing a life-saving COVID vaccine right to their doorstep.”

Anyone interested in additional information on San Francisco’s vaccine programs is encouraged to go to Get vaccinated against COVID-19 | San Francisco to learn more.

(SF Mayor’s Office Release)