SF launches vaccine notification system

STARTING this week, those who live and work in San Francisco can be notified once they are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, January 19, the city launched a notification system (sf.gov/vaccinenotify) that will let individuals know by email or text if it’s their turn to be vaccinated.

The website will ask individuals for their email address or phone number, age, which sector they work in and if they have certain health conditions.

Individuals may not get a notification for months, because vaccines are in limited supply.

After you get a notification, you still need to make an appointment with your healthcare provider. Vaccine supply may still be limited with your healthcare provider. You may not be able to make an appointment right away.

People 65 and over are now eligible to get the vaccine.