SMC Libraries welcomes Fair Oaks Branch Library to its family of libraries; City of Redwood City to continue financial support

SAN MATEO — Beginning March 15, San Mateo County Libraries will assume operational responsibility for the Fair Oaks Branch Library — a move that will increase public service hours of operation and expansion of programs.

The transfer follows approval of a new cost-sharing agreement between the San Mateo County Library Joint Powers Authority and the City of Redwood City.

Under the terms of the Library JPA Agreement, the minimum number of service hours will be 60 hours per week. Prior to the temporary closure of City facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library was open 50 hours of service per week. The County will continue to own and maintain the building as it has since 1995 when the County and City partnered to jointly fund the new library.

“This library is a community treasure,” said San Mateo County Supervisor Warren Slocum. “With increased hours both for curbside service, and for when it fully reopens, this library will serve and meet the needs of the families in North Fair Oaks – particularly the children.”

The library, which will be renamed North Fair Oaks Library, will continue to serve North Fair Oaks residents as well as City residents located in nearby neighborhoods. The transition will otherwise be seamless for community members.

The location will continue to offer a robust print and digital collection with no late fees.

Patrons will still be able to connect and learn at engaging library programs and have access to new online resources and all the comprehensive and innovative services offered by San Mateo County Libraries. The North Fair Oaks Library will remain a part of the Peninsula Library System and users will still be able to access materials from public libraries throughout San Mateo County.

“The County, Library JPA, and the City all have a shared interest in providing the best possible library services to the community,” said Anne-Marie Despain, Director of Library Services. “San Mateo County Libraries is thrilled to include North Fair Oaks into our family of libraries and build upon the great services provided by Redwood City.”

“We are proud of the services our Library has delivered and the relationships they have built with the North Fair Oaks community over several decades, and we look forward to this new approach to library services for the neighborhood’s residents. Redwood City Public Library and San Mateo County Libraries have had a valuable longstanding partnership, and we look forward to youth and families benefitting from the enhanced services the North Fair Oaks Library will offer,” said Diane Howard, Mayor of Redwood City.

Redwood City will continue to provide curbside services on Monday and Wednesday afternoons through Wednesday, March 10. Beginning Tuesday, March 16, the North Fair Oaks Library will offer curbside services weekly Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

These services include curbside pickup and no-appointment needed walk-up service.

Patrons will also be able to explore San Mateo County Libraries’ Grab & Go book bundles for children and adults and Take & Make craft kits.

Visit https://smcl.org/curbsideservices/ for more information or contact the Library’s Customer Care Team by calling 1-833-YES-SMCL (1-833-937-7625), texting at (650) 851-0147, or emailing through our Get in Touch form.

San Mateo County Libraries is a Joint Powers Authority that comprises the cities of Atherton, Belmont, Brisbane, East Palo Alto, Foster City, Half Moon Bay, Millbrae, Pacifica, Portola Valley, San Carlos, Woodside, and the unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.

San Mateo County Libraries ignite growth through transformative experiences.

Visit smcl.org for information about our community libraries, extensive digital and physical collections, curbside services, and our numerous online resources and virtual events.

Through its Downtown Library, Redwood Shores Branch, and Schaberg Branch, Redwood City Public Library cultivates community by welcoming all people to experience the shared joys of literacy and learning. Visit www.redwoodcity.org/library to learn more about our locations, robust online programs and activities, digital and physical collections, and curbside services.

(San Mateo County Libraries Release)