439 positive COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths in LA County

LOS Angeles County recorded 7 new deaths and 439 positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 8.

Tuesday’s latest reports bring the total county cases to 249,241 and 6,036 deaths.

Of the fatalities, three were over the age of 80, one person was between the ages of 65 and 79, and three were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, LA County Department of Public Health said. All had underlying conditions.

Of the total cases, 942 people are currently hospitalized and 33% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 2,385,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

Despite the low number, public health officials said they reflect a lag in reporting and less testing availability over the Labor Day weekend holiday.

“We thank everyone who modified their holiday plans and actions to avoid exposures to COVID-19. As we prepare for schools re-opening to provide services for high need students that require in-person support, we all must do our very best to minimize participating in non-essential activities that create risk of virus transmission,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement.

Because LA County remains among the counties in the state with high rates of community transmission, getting the number of positive cases down is vital before schools and certain businesses reopen, Ferrer added.

To date, 839 cases (or 15%) of the total number of county deaths have been individuals of Asian descent.