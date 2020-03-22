59 new cases of COVID-19, 2 deaths reported in LA County

Two additional deaths and 59 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Los Angeles County, the Department of Public Health confirmed on Saturday, March 21.

The individuals who died were both older than 65 with underlying health conditions; one person lived in Miracle Mile and the other individual resided in Del Rey.

Because there are positive cases across the entire county, the public should not think one location is safer than another, the department said. Additional information regarding some of the new cases is pending completion of investigations.

To date, Public Health has identified 351 cases across all areas in LA County including four deaths. As of today, 69 positive cases have been hospitalized.

Public Health is investigating all new cases and will notify close contacts who are household members, intimate partners and healthcare professionals to assess and monitor them for signs and symptoms of illness. All confirmed cases are being isolated and close contacts are quarantined. It is critically important that everyone adheres to all the social distancing measures and practice good public health hygiene, including washing hands as frequently as possible.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have died from COVID-19 and are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Public Health. “While the State and County have taken aggressive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we still need everyone to make sure they are practicing social distancing so as not to spread the disease to others or be exposed to the disease by others. And though we may be physically further apart, we are all in this together.”

The department also issued an enhanced Health Officer Order to reconcile elements in the March 19 Health Officer Order necessary to be consistent with the Governor’s Order. The enhanced order prohibits all gatherings and events, and clarifies that golf courses and personal grooming services (including hair and nail salons) are non-essential services that are closed.