All vote centers now open in LA County

ALL vote centers for the 2020 general election are now open in Los Angeles County through Election Day, Tuesday, November 3.

Every registered voter in California received a vote-by-mail ballot in October, which can be returned at a designated and secure dropbox.

For those who want to cast their ballots in-person, they can do so at any vote center in the county. Each location will follow public health and safety guidelines, such as wearing a mask, adhering to social distancing, and sanitization after each use.

Prominent locations that have turned into voting centers include Staples Center, Dodger Stadium, The LA Forum, and Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The voting centers will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the early voting period. On Election Day, vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Eligible Los Angeles County residents who missed the October 19 registration deadline can still vote at any Vote Center in LA County. Under California Election Law, Conditional Voter Registration (CVR) allows a prospective voter to conditionally register and cast a ballot.

For the November 3, general election, voters will have three options to cast their ballots:

• At a Vote Center: Voters can cast or drop-off their voted ballot at any Vote Center throughout the County. All Vote Centers will be open starting October 30. Voters will receive three mailers, their Sample Ballot, a booklet of all Vote Center locations, and a postcard identifying the three closest Vote Center locations and Official Ballot Drop Boxes. Find locations at https://locator.lavote.net/.

• At an Official Ballot Drop Box: Voters can securely drop off their voted ballot at any of the over 400 Drop Box locations throughout the County through Election Day. Find the nearest locations at https://locator.lavote.net/vbm/.

• By Mail: Voters can mail their ballot. Please note the United States Postal Service (USPS) recommends returning ballots early to avoid any possible delays. However, if a ballot is postmarked by November 3, Election Day and received within 17 days, it will be accepted.

The Registrar’s headquarters (12400 Imperial Highway, Norwalk, CA 90650) is also open for early in-person voting or drop off. The schedule is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from October 31-November 1; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 2; and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.