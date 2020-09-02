Census, COVID-19 testing pop-up event comes to Historic Filipinotown

With less than 30 days until the 2020 census response deadline, an upcoming event in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown neighborhood is part of the final push to have community members counted in the decennial enumeration.

A drive-thru/walk-up census event will be held on Saturday, September 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at LA Downtown Medical Center (1711 W. Temple St. Los Angeles, CA 90026), where residents can get help filling out the questionnaire. Language assistance will be available in Tagalog and Spanish.

Attendees who complete the census will receive a goody bag with a $5 gift card, enjoy free ice cream and see a chalk art display as part of Los Angeles County Office of Education’s Census Chalkathon, according to a release from the LA Board of Public Works.

In addition to census assistance, the city of LA will offer free COVID-19 testing until 2 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.All attendees are required to wear a mask/face covering.

This event is intended to improve the response rate which is only at 41% for some neighborhoods in Historic Filipinotown, and as LA County is the country’s most challenging region to count.

Census results are used to determine how funding is spent on schools, healthcare, housing, infrastructure, and other vital programs in our neighborhoods. An undercount could result in a loss of $1,000 per person, per year which is a potential cumulative loss of $10,000 over the next 10 years.

This event is hosted by City of Los Angeles Board of Public Works Commissioner Jessica Caloza, in partnership with Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell, the Census 2020 Initiative, and Los Angeles County Office of Education. (AJPress)