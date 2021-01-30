Consul General Adelio Cruz leaves LA post after 5 years

PHILIPPINE Consul General of Los Angeles Adelio Angelito S. Cruz has formally bid goodbye to the Filipino American communities in Southern California, Southern Nevada, and Arizona as he concludes his term at the end of January.

“It is bittersweet news that I inform you about the conclusion of my tour of duty as your Consul general in Los Angeles on 31 January 2021,” he said in a statement.

Cruz will be returning to the Philippines to continue his public service with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In his statement, he acknowledged the support he and his team received from the Consulate’s Filipino American community partners, including the Philippine Department of Tourism in Los Angeles; the Philippine Trade and Investment Center; the Philippine Overseas Labor Office; the Southern California Representative Office of the Social Security System; and the Office of the Police Attaché – Liaison Office on the U.S. West Coast.

“I have nothing but pride and affection for our kababayan community in this jurisdiction and I bring home great memories of the four years and six months that I have been honored to spend here, serving you and enhancing Philippines-United States ties,” said Cruz.

“Thank you for being our allies and most ardent supporters in the fulfillment of the Consulate General’s mission,” he added.

Cruz also noted how the close collaboration improved the delivery of consular services, promoted investment, trade and tourism for the Philippines, as well as broadened the appreciation of Filipinos and their culture in the American mainstream.

“Even as we continue our own journeys in different places, I shall often keep you in my thoughts and pray that you be able to overcome the challenges brought on by the pandemic. May all of us emerge from this crisis transformed and ever more empowered to pursue our advocacies,” he added.

Cruz urged the community to continue representing the best Filipino traits and cultural heritage.

“Continue to help our kababayan back home in the Philippines. Preserve close ties with our Motherland and, when it is safe to travel again, do consider visiting the Philippines to gain a more intimate understanding of the more than 7,000 islands in our magnificent archipelago,” he said.

“Mula sa inyong lingkod, tanggapin n’yo po ang aking taos-pusong pasasalamat sa inialay n’yong pagmamahal at suporta! Isang malaking karangalan na kayo’y aking nakasama at napaglingkuran (From your service, accept my wholehearted gratitude for your love and support! It’s a huge honor to serve you),” he added.

Prior to arriving in Los Angeles in 2016, he held several posts with the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs, including Charge d’ Affaires, en pied from June 2014 to June 2016 at the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli, Libya and consul general from April 2011 to November 2013 at the Philippine Consulate General in Xiamen, China. He also served in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and Chicago, Illinois.

He was conferred the Gawad Mabini Award, with the rank of Dakilang Kamanong (Grand Cross) by President Rodrigo Duterte on September 13, 2017 for his efforts in facilitating the mass repatriation of over 5,800 Overseas Filipino Workers from 2014-2016 in Libya.